Novel fundraiser in aid of Burnchurch National School

‘Create a Summer Soirée’ is a high-end, corporate-style cookery event and will be the foodie event

of the summer!

Demonstrators on the night will be Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School and Frances Walsh

from The Honest Project. Edward Hayden, of Ireland AM fame, will act as Celebrity Compere on the

night. Edward’s fun and energetic personality will undoubtedly add a “pinch” of humour and a “good

dash” of enjoyment to the evening.

Of course, a Summer Soirée wouldn’t be complete without some trendy Summer cocktails and guests will be treated to a cocktail-making demonstration, by the experts at Kilkenny’s Matt the Millers, voted Ireland’s Best Music Pub of the Year 2017.

Tickets for the Summer Soirée, at just €20, include a prosecco reception, beer tasting with Gerald

Costello, of Costello’s Brewing Company and tea and coffee. Each guest will also receive a

professionally designed and printed Summer Soireé recipe booklet to take home.

The first 150 lucky guests through the door, will receive an exclusive Summer Soirée gift bag. There

will be spot prizes galore and a fantastic raffle, with luxury themed hampers. The ‘Most Stylish

Lady’ on the night will be judged by the fabulous Siobhan Donogue and the winner will receive a

wonderful prize from Lady Lorna’s Designer Emporium and Michelle Treacy Millinery.

All proceeds of the Summer Soirée go to Burnchurch N.S. and Parents’ Association. Burnchurch N.S.

are paving the way for inclusive education in County Kilkenny and will open its first ASD classroom

this September, catering for children on the Autistic Spectrum. The Parents’

Association also hope to update our outdoor play facilities, to provide a safe and inclusive play area for

children of all ages and of all abilities.

The Summer Soiree is the perfect excuse for a girlie night out! Tickets are available from The Book

Centre, Hotel Kilkenny, Jen’s Cafe Kells or PM the Create a Summer Soirée Facebook page.