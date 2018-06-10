First phase of Kilkenny's Ormonde Hotel €3 million revamp complete

One of Kilkenny’s most popular hotels has unveiled the first phase of a €3 million upgrade - a major investment which will see all 118 bedrooms as well as its public areas and the Bar & Brasserie being totally transformed.

The 4-star Ormonde Hotel will have a completely new look very soon and become an even more appealing mecca for national and international guests, according to Pat Chawke, Director of Group Operations. The hotel has been operating since 1999 and features 118 bedrooms, extensive meeting and leisure facilities including a spa and is Kilkenny’s only city-centre hotel with a swimming pool.

“Our significant refurbishment will see the hotel being noticeably upgraded and this is just the first step," he said.

"The Hoban Bar & Brasserie, Leisure Centre changing facilities and a full floor of bedrooms have been refurbished. This first phase of works is now complete. The new look has been really well received by our customers and colleagues.

Renamed after the Callan-born architect of the White House, Hoban Bar & Brasserie has quite a sophisticated, Art Deco feel, he added.

“A rich colour palette of amber and royal blue combines with gilt and brass highlights and the warmth of leather and velvet fabrics, to give the area a distinctly glamorous and inviting ambience. A collection of art, largely by Irish artists including a piece from renowned Wexford artist, Mark O’Neill RHA, adds further interest and brings the design up another notch.”

Guest rooms too have had a makeover with 36 rooms now complete. Work on a further 36 rooms is planned from January 2019. The industry leading design group ‘Global Design Concepts’ managed the design and refurbishment process and the decorative style is best be described as 'classic contemporary'. Further refurbishment of public areas and meeting rooms is planned for over the coming months.

Ormonde Hotel general manager Colin Ahern

“We’re quietly adding to the quality and fabric of the hotel and the schedule allows us to undertake these works with minimal disruption to our guests," says Colin Ahern, General Manager.

“We’ve added new landscaping at the entrance and to the Hoban Terrace and we’ve been able to upgrade the Leisure Club changing rooms too. We’re about to refurbish elements of the scheme in our popular atrium Castle Lounge.

“We’re delighted with the programme of renewed investment in the property which we believe will greatly enhance our guests’ experience. Kilkenny as a destination is thriving but we know we need to continually re-invent ourselves to keep our customers coming back to us."