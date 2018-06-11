Kilmoganny hosts successful Friesian event 950 feet above sea level

The sun shone for the IHFA Pure Friesian Open Day held at the Raheenarran Herd of Bryan and Gail Daniels, Kilmoganny on Wednesday. Situated 950 feet above sea level, they run a 300 plus pedigree registered herd based on mostly Friesian breeding.

Bryan and Gail and children Shannon and Toby, are ably assisted by farm manager Andrew Doyle and other key staff.

Having taken over the farm aged 19, Bryan focused entirely on building the dairy herd.

Since then he has continued to identify and meet key benchmarks in efficiency in herd output and performance.

Farming in south Kilkenny, the farm sold over 440kgs of milk solids in 2017.

The target is to sell between 480 and 500kgs from a predominantly grazed grass diet.

The proceedings on the day included the stock judging, a view through the herd, trade exhibition, presentation of prizes and auction of a few select lots of the high genetic merit Raheenarran Herd.

Pure Friesian Herds Competition - sponsored by FBD - Results: 1 Micheál Spillane, Mountain Herd, Tullamaine, Fethard, Co. Tipperary 1,718 pts; 2 Bill O’Keeffe, Churchclara Herd, Kilkenny 1,576 pts; 3 Peadar Healy, Firoda Herd, Castlecomer Herd 1,555 points

Stock judging results sponsored by DeLaval: Under 18s - 1 Lar Murphy, Co. Kilkenny 1,531 pts; 2 Pauric Coleman, Co. Carlow - 1,519 pts; 3 Christopher Walsh, Co. Waterford 1505 pts. Aged 18 and over: 1 John C Murphy, Ballagh, Kilmanagh - 1559 pts; 2 Johnathan Crowley, Mooncoin, 1551 pts; 3rd Ernest Seale, Portlaoise 1547 pts

The Irish Pure Friesian Club is committed to Friesian breeding and the achievement of quality in conformation and production using dedicated Friesian bloodlines. The breed is recognised for fertility, high milk solids output, longevity and providing additional family farm income through the sale of surplus stock.

To learn more about the IHFA or the Irish Pure Friesian Club, go to www.ihfa.ie or call 023 8833443.

