Kells village raises its ninth Green Flag in Kilkenny

what an amazing success, we celebrated our ninth Green Flag, two weeks ago!

Well done to the pupils and teachers.

To help us celebrate the raising of the flag we were joined by an ingenious and environmentally friendly bicycle powered smoothie maker.

The pupils composed their own green song and dance and coordinated environmental activities.

Also present on the day helping us celebrate were Minister for Local Government, John Paul Phelan, Council chairman David Fitzgerald, John McGuinness TD and Deputy Bobby Aylward.

Everyone knows that small, gifted schools in rural villages are so important in securing the future of village communities and the rural hinterland which surrounds them.

It’s a fantastic school with so much to offer and the small numbers mean that each child is given a lot of individual attention.

The schools motto is: “Where we value each other and value learning.”

Our location in the beautiful village of Kells is idyllic and we are very proud of it.