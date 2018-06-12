BREAKING - Major building development for Callan, Kilkenny

Camphill Communitites of Ireland granted planning

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Camphill receive planning for Kilkenny development

Camphill Communitites of Ireland and Thre Lionra Housing Co-operative have received planning permission for a cluster of 10  terraced semi-detached/detached; shared laundry and covered external circulation spaces at Westcourt Demesne, Callan.  

Five of the units are funded under the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Governments Capital Assistance Scheme.

These units as fully-accessible units for supported self-determined living
embedded in the existing support structure of Camphill Community, Callan, are integrated with four units of the Lionra Housing Cooper active as part of an inclusive neighbourhood.