Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers (NLCE) in Kilkenny is looking for an Operation Finance Manager

A top Kilkenny engineering firm is recruiting an Operations Finance Manager. Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers (NLCE) is a multi-disciplinary team of highly qualified Building Services Engineers with offices in Ireland and the U.K. They offer a range of engineering services including: building services design, project management, and sustainability and low carbon consultancy.

Among the responsibilities for this exciting role are: Producing monthly Management Accounts for the company

Manage the annual budget process with Directors to develop and agree each Directors department's budget and the overall company budget.

Liaising with External Auditors/Banking officials/Grant Providers, Customers and Suppliers.

All aspects of Credit Control, Cash forecasting and budgeting

Vies/Intrastat returns, Vat and revenue returns compliancy

Manage Project costing system and report all project costs and analyse variances.

Participation in tender and contract pricing and the setting of project financial milestones

Employment of Process Improvements - Regular review of processes, procedures and systems to ensure best practice and for process improvements

Support the drive for operational excellence and strong profitable growth in the business

Other on-going finance projects as required.





As the Finance Manager, you will be an ACA/ACCA/CIMA qualified accountant. You will have 5+ years' experience in a similar role.

You will have excellent proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite and experience of Accountancy packages- Sage Line 50 a distinct advantage.

Has prior hands-on financial management/control experience in an SME business.

Motivated individual with the ability to work on their own initiative and manage competing priorities to achieve reporting deadlines;

Flexible team player who will promote and implement continuous improvement initiatives across the company;

Excellent communication skills with the ability to positively influence and work collaboratively with key stakeholders;

Ability to grasp new concepts quickly, resolve issues, challenge and make decisions independently within own area of responsibility, or in conjunction with others, in a positive and constructive way;

Experience within an SME gained during an aggressive growth phase and gained experience in the associated financial challenges and control structures required would be an advantage

Remuneration will be commensurate with experience.

The position is Full-time