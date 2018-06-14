Tributes paid to outgoing Cathaoirleach of Kikenny County Council after year in office

Local councillors have paid tribute to outgoing cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald, describing his chairing of meetings in particular as very fair.

The Fine Gael councillor passed the chain of office over to Cllr Eamon Aylward at the council's AGM on Friday.

On behalf of the Fianna Fáil group, Cllr Matt Doran thanked him for the ‘time and fairness’ he had shown, as well as giving everyone an opportunity to have a say. Cllr David Kennedy (Sinn Fein) also said Cllr Fitzgerald had been ‘very fair’, while Cllr Maurice Shortall (Labour) said he had ‘elevated the position of cathaoirleach to a new level’.

Cllr Fitzgerald thanked the members for their support, as well as his leas-cathaoirleach Pat Dunphy for deputising for him on occasion. He thanked the council management — in particular chief executive Colette Byrne — for their support over the year.

“I believe we are lucky to have a chief executive so passionate and committed to Kilkenny,” he said. He also paid special mention to Anne Maria Walsh for her assistance. He thanked his wife Paula, his four children, and his friends, family and supporters.

“Last but not least, I want to thank the people of Kilkenny themselves — it has been a huge honour to represent the people of Kilkenny City and county,” he said.

“I’m bowled over by the reception at every function I attended.”