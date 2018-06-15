Speed limit signs of 80kph in South Kilkenny boreens

New speed signs on a number of boreens in the Mooncoin area have been erected advising motorists that the limit is 80 kilometres per hour.

The matter was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor, Eamon Alyward who said that in both instances the boreens were ‘coming off 60 kilometre roads onto narrower and more winding roads', he said adding that the roads are not capable of an 80 kilometre speed limit.

“A lot of people see a speed limit as a target rather than a guidance,” he remarked.

Area engineer, Ian Gardner said that his hands were tied because of guidelines.

Cllr Alyward added that the members write to the Department of Transport as soon as possible to inform them of the situation.

“It is a crazy situation, it doesn’t make sense,” he added.