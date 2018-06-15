Funding agreed for South Kilkenny projects

Funding for a number of schemes has been agreed by members of the Piltown Municipal District from their Discretionary Allocation Funding.

It was agreed that €11,685 be allocated towards improvement works at the popular amenity, Poulanassy waterfall and that €1,500 be made available to the Newfoundland/Ireland festival. It was also agreed to contribute to Clar funding to a number of areas (Kilmoganny NS, Listerlin NS, Windgap NS and Knockroe), should their submissions for Clar funding be successful.