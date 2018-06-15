New Mayor of Kilkenny to be elected today

Kilkenny will have a new Mayor by this evening, with the incumbent Cllr Michael Doyle ready to hand over the chain after his year in the office.

The Annual General Meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District takes place in City Hall at 5pm, and it will see the 12 councillors from Kilkenny City East and Kilkenny City West elect one of their own to be mayor for the next year.

If the Fianna Fail-Fine Gael pact remains intact, this evening will see a Fianna Fail mayor elected. It's not yet known if an other candidate will be proposed by the Sinn Fein, Green Party and Independent councillors.