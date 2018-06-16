IT Carlow confirmed as major partner for Kilkenny event DojoCon 2018

Institute of Technology Carlow has been announced as one of the principal sponsors of DojoCon 2018, the global conference for the worldwide community of CoderDojos which takes place in Kilkenny in October.

CoderDojo is a global movement of volunteers who run free coding clubs for young people. DojoCon2018 will feature workshops, demos and talks from a host of keynote speakers in areas such as animation, special effects, building technology for people with disabilities, A/B website testing, computer games, robotics, data security and virtual reality, amongst others.

The last day of CoderDojo is dedicated to a Hackathon featuring various age-appropriate challenges for 7-17year olds. DojoCon2018 is expected to attract over 1,000 attendees, including ‘ninjas’ (coders) over the age of 13, parents and adults volunteers from Coderdojo clubs around the country.

"As tech educators, we work to ensure Ireland has a talent pool of technology professionals to respond to the needs of industry, so we jumped at the opportunity to be a partner in DojoCon2018," says Nigel Whyte, head of the Institute’s Department of Computing.

"The ethos of Coderdojo is one we admire and fully endorse – equipping young people with technology skills in a fun and interactive way. We’re really looking forward to DojoCon and hope the many ninjas attending the conference will enjoy and be inspired by all we have to teach and demo."

ICT is an area in which Institute of Technology Carlow has excelled for many years. The Institute was the first in the country to offer a Bachelor of Science in Computer Games Development, developed with the assistance of Microsoft and is the only third-level institution in Ireland to offer a BSc (Hons) in Cybercrime and IT Security. It collaborated with UNUM for its Bachelor of Science in Software Development to deliver the UNUM Software Development Centre on campus and also offers honours degree courses in Computer Games Development and Information Technology Management.

“We are so thrilled the 2018 DojoCon is taking place in Kilkenny and we are looking forward to meeting all the delegates to express our passion for sharing knowledge, inspiring and creating opportunities for young people, and celebrating in our amazing city Kilkenny," says Margaret Ahearne, DojoCon Coordinator.

Keynote speakers scheduled for DojoCon 2018, which takes place from October 19-21, include: tech entrepreneur Jordan Casey, who set up his award-winning video games company at 13 years of age; award-winning game designer Brenda Romera; scientist-astronaut candidate Norah Patten; presenter of Tech Talk on Newstalk FM, Jessica Kelly; David R. Pollard, founder of Learning Tech Labs; Darya Yegorina, Founder and CEO, Cleverbooks AR for Education and James Tubbritt, VR/AR Developer at Emagine. There will also be speakers from Expedia, one of the main conference sponsors.

