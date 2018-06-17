BREAKING - Elderly man dies in road accident between Thomastown and Inistioge in Kilkenny

Gardaí at Thomastown are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the main Thomastown to Inistioge Road at Dangan (approximately two kms from Thomastown) at 8.10pm on Friday.

A car collided with a ditch at the above location resulting in the driver (73year old male, only occupant) receiving serious injuries. He was removed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The scene of the collision was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056- 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.