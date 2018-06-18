BREAKING - Glenmore Post Office under threat of closure - Public meeting tonight

A public meeting will be held tonight (Monday) to keep Glenmore Post office in south Kilkenny open.

it is under threat because An Post have refused to allow the current post mistress's daughter to take over from her when she retires.

Kathleen Hanrahan has been giving great service in the village for many years and the post office is at the heart of village life.

Fine Gael councillor, Fidelis Doherty has asked An Post to give Mrs Hanrahan's daughter Ann, a new lease to continue the tradition in Glenmore. It hasn't happened.

"The only other post offices in our area are one in Co Wexford in New Ross and one in Waterford at Ferrybank," she said.

The post office in the neighbouring village of Slieverue closed a number of years ago and people from Slieverue use the post office in Glenmore.

"An Post must change its mints or it will mean the nearest post office in the county from Glenmore will be Mullinavat," Cllr Doherty said.

"We cannot allow it to happen," she said.

The meeting tonight in Glenmore Hall starts at 8.30pm and is open to everyone.