Kilkenny student announced winner of Young Travel Writers Competition at Immrama Festival

On Saturday, Kilkenny tennager, Jessie Oyenuga was presented with her prize in the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing Young Travel Writers Competition 2018 at Lismore, Co. Waterford.

In the senior category, eligible to students in fourth to sixth year, Jessie won for her 800-word short story titled ‘First Flight’ which will be will also be published in the upcoming issue of the Aer Lingus in-flight magazine Cara.

The competition, which is aimed at discovering Ireland’s best young travel writers received over 300 entries from schools across Ireland. The young writers were invited to write an 800-word short story about their favourite air journey and where it has taken them.

Jessie received an iPad Mini, a €100 Amazon voucher and her teacher will be awarded a €250 Aer Lingus voucher plus tickets to the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing 2018.

