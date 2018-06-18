Three arrests following make up scam in Kilkenny City

Three women have been arrested after they received beauty treatments and then walked out of a city saloon without paying.

The women, in their twenties, got the treatments and then walked out without paying. The owner followed them on foot and contacted the gardaí and gave detailed descriptions of the suspects.

Gardaí searched the area and arrested the suspects a short time later at Kilkenny Garda Station. They have been charged in relation to the matter and are due before Kilkenny District Court. The incident happened in the city centre on June 12.