Young Irish Film Makers from Kilkenny to attend president's Garden Party at Áras an Uachtaráin

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have invited members of Young Irish Film Makers to a garden party celebrating the young people of Ireland and paying tribute to the many people and organisations that support young people on a daily basis.

Kilkenny based Young Irish Film Makers have been invited in recognition of their decades serving young people from across Ireland as well as their local members here in Kilkenny. The Garden Party continue the tradition of past Presidents and this year the President and Sabina will welcome Young Film Makers from Kilkenny to celebrate their work and that of people and organisations working to build a better Ireland for all.

The Young Irish Film Makers have been invited not only as guests but as the film production crew for the president’s team on the day. The Head of Communications for Áras an Uachtaráin contacted the Young Irish Film Makers to see if they would film the Garden Party event, which is a very important in the social calendar of our president Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina. The young film makers hope to get a few close ups of the president and an interview is also on the cards. No doubt they will do Kilkenny proud as they line up shots of VIP’s and other guests in the salubrious surroundings in the

Phoenix park.‘This is an amazing opportunity for the young people involved for them to meet our president and see the wonderful Áras an Uachtaráin. They will be treated to day full of music food and celebrations which I’m sure they will be talking about for many years to come. I am absolutely delighted for our members to be able to attend this event,

unfortunately I won’t get to go myself as it is strictly under 25!’ - Garry McHugh, Director of Young Irish Film Makers.

YIFM members are hoping to upload some great video footage and photos from the day next week, so watch their Facebook page or www.yifm.com for updates.