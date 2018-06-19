Glanbia 300 cyclists get on their bikes for a 'wheely' good cause

The cyclists at Glanbia, and in particular Ballyragget, have in five years raised over €100,000 for local charities.

A total of 55 Glanbia cyclists got on their bikes to raise even more money for local charities last weekend as part of the annual ‘Glanbia 300 Cycle’.

Taking off from Glanbia Ireland’s flagship site in Ballyragget on Friday, the cyclists clocked up more than 300km on their bikes on a gruelling roundtrip route to Dungarvan, Co. Waterford which took in towns including Cashel, Mitchelstown, Fermoy and Cappoquin.

Now in its fifth year, the cycle has raised over €110,000 for local and national charities since 2014 and hopes to raise a further €33,000 this year. The funds raised in this event will benefit causes including Breast Cancer Ireland, the Good Shepherd Centre and the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny.

