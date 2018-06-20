Kilkenny jobs - who's hiring in the county this week?

This week’s Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Kilkenny County Council have three available positions. They’re looking for a temporary clerk of works for the Butler gallery at Evan’s Home, a housing construction project and a roads project that’s part of the Kilkenny Western Environs phase 1 infrastructure.

Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership want a sports administrator for two days a week on a 12-month contract.

Eurospar are looking for a fresh food manager for a busy supermarket in Kilkenny city. Candidates must have at least three years’ experience and level 2 HASSP training.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland need a data collector, while Sheridan Insurances are looking for a personal insurance advisor.

Kilcarrig Quarries want a foreman mechanic. Candidates must be a qualified HGV mechanic with a minimum of three years’ experience

CEART Health Partnership CLG are looking for a part time administrator. Applicants will be Garda vetted.

Music Generation Carlow are looking for musicians/music tutors to teach vocal, early childhood music, concertina/accordion/fiddle/flute and brass (trumpet/trombone).

A full-time assistant is required at Frame-Makers. Michael Lyng Motors are looking for a senior sales executive/sales manager.

There are four positions available at Mowlam Healthcare. They are looking for care assistants, a senior staff nurse, a staff nurse and a relief chef.

Kilkenny Employment for Youth CLG need a wood work instructor. Applicants should have a recognised diploma/trade level qualification and significant experience working with young people.

David Buggy motors need a service advisor junior or senior. No experience is necessary.

A part time sales assistant is wanted for City Jewellers, while Doyles The Railway House are looking for a sous chef with a minimum of four years’ experience.

Finally, Caredoc Carlow/Kilkenny Community Intervention Team need a CIT nurse.

For more information and contact details about all these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Kilkenny People.