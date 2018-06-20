BREAKING - over 40 groups in Kilkenny receive over €1 million in LEADER funding

Rural Kilkenny has received a major funding boost which will address, directly, the need to support country areas. over 40 groups and initiatives across Kilkenny have receive €1,046,263.25 in LEADER funding, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, has confirmed.

Key beneficiaries include Windgap Community Development which has received €95,000 for the provision of services to hard to reach communities and a further €90,000 for enterprise development. Ballyouskill gets €80,000, again for the provision of services for hard to reach communities.

“Other worthy projects and initiatives supported include Kilkenny Tourism, which received €19,309; Savour Kilkenny which was supported to the tune of €25,000 and U-Casadh which got €27,000,” Minitser Phelan confirmed.

The LEADER programme funds projects under a diverse range of themes that include enterprise development, rural tourism, social inclusion and the environment. LEADER is a key component of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

Full list of projects supported:

Alder Cottage promoter, Vincent O'Shea Rural Tourism €40,423

Animal Welfare Traveller Programme €4,920

Ardaire Springs Angling Centre promoter, Edward Maher €24,903

Ballycallan Community Hall Redevelopment, Rural Youth €27,792

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre Capacity Upgrade €100,000

Beotanics Marketing Project €12,420



Beotanics R&D New Brand Identity €14,400



Billys Tearooms & Shop, Ballyhale €60,000

Brandon Hill Camping, Ken Walsh €22,679

Butterfly Valley Glamping, Mary Deevy €32,936

Continuous Cover Forestry(CCF) €15,221

CRKC Upgrade of Studio and Transmission Facilities €19,680

Duiske Glass, Graignamanagh Factory Outlet €9,753Integrated Transport Cooperation Project



Kilkenny LEADER - Services for hard to reach communities €3,727

IT Training Suite Kilkenny LEADER Partnership CLG €14,090

Iverk Show Food Village €15,993

Jerpoint Park €17,782



Kilkenny Rural Transport FacilitatorLEADER €17,435

Kilkenny Tourism and Genealogy Book Kilkenny Archives €3,000

Kilkenny Tourism Marketing €19,300

Linguan Valley €4,500

Mill Race Hostel, Seamus Kelly €45,000

Ossory Youth Summer Programmes €5,000



Paulstown Community Centre Improvement works €23,400

Poultry Cages Iverk Show Ltd €9,090

Redevelopment of Ballyouskill Community Hall €80,000



Reign Of Terror, KREE €15,669

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival 2016 €25,000



Savour Kilkenny Food Festival 2017 €19,312



The River Valley's Biodiversity Project €21,052

The Waterways Cooperation Project €5,385

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Recreation Festival 6,610

Trail Kilkenny Review Project €18,750

Transport Conference €13,274

UC Tech Enterprise, U-Casadh CLG €27,069



Upgrade to Callan Handball and Racquetball Facilities €37,242



Windgap Community Centre Extension €95,000

Windgap Community Shop €90,000

Woodstock Loop Walks €24,716

Young Drums, Callan Community Network €3,690











































