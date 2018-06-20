BREAKING - over 40 groups in Kilkenny receive over €1 million in LEADER funding
Huge boost to rural Kilkenny
Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, Kilkenny where a major investment has been made
Rural Kilkenny has received a major funding boost which will address, directly, the need to support country areas. over 40 groups and initiatives across Kilkenny have receive €1,046,263.25 in LEADER funding, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, has confirmed.
Key beneficiaries include Windgap Community Development which has received €95,000 for the provision of services to hard to reach communities and a further €90,000 for enterprise development. Ballyouskill gets €80,000, again for the provision of services for hard to reach communities.
“Other worthy projects and initiatives supported include Kilkenny Tourism, which received €19,309; Savour Kilkenny which was supported to the tune of €25,000 and U-Casadh which got €27,000,” Minitser Phelan confirmed.
The LEADER programme funds projects under a diverse range of themes that include enterprise development, rural tourism, social inclusion and the environment. LEADER is a key component of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.
Full list of projects supported:
Alder Cottage promoter, Vincent O'Shea Rural Tourism €40,423
Animal Welfare Traveller Programme €4,920
Ardaire Springs Angling Centre promoter, Edward Maher €24,903
Ballycallan Community Hall Redevelopment, Rural Youth €27,792
Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre Capacity Upgrade €100,000
Beotanics Marketing Project €12,420
Beotanics R&D New Brand Identity €14,400
Billys Tearooms & Shop, Ballyhale €60,000
Brandon Hill Camping, Ken Walsh €22,679
Butterfly Valley Glamping, Mary Deevy €32,936
Continuous Cover Forestry(CCF) €15,221
CRKC Upgrade of Studio and Transmission Facilities €19,680
Duiske Glass, Graignamanagh Factory Outlet €9,753Integrated Transport Cooperation Project
Kilkenny LEADER - Services for hard to reach communities €3,727
IT Training Suite Kilkenny LEADER Partnership CLG €14,090
Iverk Show Food Village €15,993
Jerpoint Park €17,782
Kilkenny Rural Transport FacilitatorLEADER €17,435
Kilkenny Tourism and Genealogy Book Kilkenny Archives €3,000
Kilkenny Tourism Marketing €19,300
Linguan Valley €4,500
Mill Race Hostel, Seamus Kelly €45,000
Ossory Youth Summer Programmes €5,000
Paulstown Community Centre Improvement works €23,400
Poultry Cages Iverk Show Ltd €9,090
Redevelopment of Ballyouskill Community Hall €80,000
Reign Of Terror, KREE €15,669
Savour Kilkenny Food Festival 2016 €25,000
Savour Kilkenny Food Festival 2017 €19,312
The River Valley's Biodiversity Project €21,052
The Waterways Cooperation Project €5,385
Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Recreation Festival 6,610
Trail Kilkenny Review Project €18,750
Transport Conference €13,274
UC Tech Enterprise, U-Casadh CLG €27,069
Upgrade to Callan Handball and Racquetball Facilities €37,242
Windgap Community Centre Extension €95,000
Windgap Community Shop €90,000
Woodstock Loop Walks €24,716
Young Drums, Callan Community Network €3,690
40
1,046,263.25
