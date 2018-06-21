Kilkenny People urged to be careful in the sun - Five easy steps for protection

The public is being urged to be ‘SunSmart’ this weekend and into next week, as Met Eireann says temperatures will rise considerably from Friday, with very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week.

The weekend will see temperatures rise, with highs of between 19° - 24°celcius with plenty of sunshine. The solar UV index is particularly high today (Thursday) and Friday.

“As a nation we love to get out when the sun shines, but it is important that we look after our skin and follow the SunSmart code. These are easy steps anyone can take to help protect their skin from sun damage and ensure we enjoy the sun safely.” Liz Yeates,CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation and skin cancer survivor said.

Always wear sunscreen

Wear protective clothing, a hat and sunglasses

Choose a sunscreen that has good protection against UVA rays as well as a high SPF

Never, ever use sunbeds

Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

“When it comes to sunscreen in particular there is lots of misconceptions and a lack of understanding around what is considered safe. It is key that you look for a brand that offers both UVA and UVB protection and is rated five star ideally. There are also many myths around how much sunscreen to apply and how long it lasts, it is key that people get a better understanding, as rates of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are rising faster than any other cancer.”

Consultant Dermatologist Dr Patrick Ormond says: “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland. Skin cancers are divided into two main types: melanoma and non –melanoma. Non- melanoma skin cancer has over 9,780 cases diagnosed every year and over 1,000 melanoma cancers are diagnosed annually. This is why using the SunSmart code and being vigilant in checking your skin is vital to preventing skin cancer”