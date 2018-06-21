Discover Kilkenny natural beauty with hidden trail’s trek and treat options

Walking and hiking enthusiasts are invited to build up a hearty appetite on a number of the region’s top Trails and feast afterwards in a number of local pubs and restaurants as part of the ‘Trek and Treat’ programme on the first ever Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival.

All are welcome to discover Kilkenny’s natural beauty with Hidden Trail’s Trek and Treat options. The walks offer one of the best ways to explore the county’s varied countryside while enjoying a few great stories with experienced and qualified guide, Paddy Lawlor, and finishing up with a hearty meal, Rural Recreation Officer, Harry Everard, said.

“All events are suitable for anyone over 10 years of age with a moderate to good level of fitness. Those intending to take part are urged to wear a good pair of walking boots/shoes and bring along some waterproofs – just in case.

“Kilkenny is renowned as having some of the best walking Trails in Ireland, including 9 scenic walks, three river walks and 4 cycle paths. The Nore Valley Walk from Kilkenny to Bennettsbridge alone attracts 25,000 walkers each year. We’re delighted that three walks will be showcased during the Festival and they are designed to appeal to enthusiasts of all levels,” he said.

The Brandon Hill Trek and Treat is the most demanding of the three and will take you up to Kilkenny’s highest point! Take in the beautiful surrounds and enjoy a few great stories along the way. Afterwards, feast on a well-earned meal in Duiske Bar, Graignamanagh. This hike runs on Friday, July 6, and costs €30 per head.

The Thomastown Trek and Treat tour will head out along the river Nore, taking in a beautiful wooded trail and eventually returning back to Bassett’s Restaurant, Thomastown for some delicious dining. It runs on Wednesday, July 11 from 10am to 3pm. Again, it costs €30 per head.

The final Trek and Treat event starts outs in the picturesque village of Inistioge and heads along the river to the Woodstock waterfall and on to the beautiful grounds of Woodstock. Finish up in the cosy Woodstock Arms for some delightful cuisine. It runs on Saturday, July 14 from10am to 3pm. The cost is €30 per head.

Each walk will be organised by Paddy Lawlor who has trekked across Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and Australia. He has a broad interest in the land and its stories, the flora, fauna and more. A fantastic adventure awaits on all three treks.

The Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival runs from July 2 to 15 and is packed with everything from archery to angling, kayaking to horse riding, giant catapult building to abseiling and so much more.

Bookings and more information is available on the site or via Paddy Lawlor on 086 023 3533 and by checking out www. trailkilkennyoutdoorfestival. ie