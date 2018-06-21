Denis Hynes is new Labour candidate for Carlow/Kilkenny

Goresbridge man Denis Hynes is expected to be named as the Labour party candidate in the next general election for the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.

The well known SIPTU official will be formally announced following a selection convention to be held next Wednesday evening, June 27 at Iona Dara in Goresbridge.

All are invited to his official launch for the campaign which will be held on the night, commencing at 7.30pm.