Michael Lyng Motors Ford, Kilkenny supports the inspirational Ian O'Connell from Kerry and the All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge

One of Kerry's finest - teenager Ian O'Connell who inspired a nation with his positivity following a life changing accident and his appearance on the Late Late Show recently - is all set to receive a purpose built Ford to make life so much easier for himself and his parents, Michael and Nora.

Ian and his family turned up at Michael Lyng Motors during the week, along with Kilkenny hurling stars past and present like Eddie Keher, Richie Power, Tommy Walsh, Richie Hogan and camogie star Katie Power. Also present was Derek McGrath from Waterford along Liam Daniels and his team from the All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge and their main Sponsor KN Group with Vanessa Cunningham - all coming together to help the O'Connell family.

Ian, his dad Michael and his mother Nora were all wished happy motoring in this specially adapted Ford Vehicle.