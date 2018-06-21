Local man is 'Everesting' for charity KASA in Kilkenny - make a donation

A local man is to take part in a novel charity cycle from 4am Friday morning to raise funds for KASA.

John Keyes will start at the bottom of a hill in Kilmanagh, next to the Glanbia entrance, and cycle up a local hill the number of times equi-distant to cycling up Mount Everest.

Mount Everest is 8848m high , and the cycle will take about 18 hours to complete.

The amount raised will be split between three rape crisis/sexual abuse organisations, in Kilkenny, Dublin and Waterford.

You can help John reach his target by donating here