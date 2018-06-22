BREAKING - Water shortages start to hit Kilkenny householders as restrictions put in place

The welcome dry weather in Kilkenny has led to water shortages and more are expected as temperatures soar and the rain stays away over the next week.

Last night (Thursday) water supply restrictions were put in place in the Knocktopher, Ballyhale and Floodhall areas from 7pm until 6am this morning (Friday).

That's because reservoir levels have dropped due to the increase in the demand for water during the current dry weather and high leakage due to the age of the water network.

The action was taken to ensure the maximum quantity of raw water from the source was available to supply businesses, schools and homes during the day.

The water supply is being restored to customers as the network refills. It can take a number of hours for the water to return fully to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network once the water supply is turned back on.

"We are asking customers to conserve water for the foreseeable future. The current dry spell and high levels of leakage due to the age of the network are contributing to the reduced available supply of treated drinking water," a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

"In an effort to minimise potential interruptions, customers are being asked to conserve water by refraining from watering gardens, washing cars, using power hoses and minimising their use generally.

"Every small effort to save water will contribute to maintaining supplies and benefit your entire community by reducing the likelihood of water restrictions.

Fixing leaks

Irish Water and Kilkenny County council are actively working to fix leaks in the network and are looking at options to supplement the supply to the reservoirs over the coming weeks. However further restrictions may be necessary over the coming days and weeks in order to manage water levels in the network and ensure a water supply is maintained during high demand times.

To help conserve water customers are being asked to report any leaks they see on the public network and to repair any private side leaks in their homes and businesses to help restore water levels in the network. Customers can report any public side leaks online at www.water.ie or by calling the customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water has a number of tips to help customers conserve water including:

Leak free: Check that your home is leak free. Check for running overflows and fix any dripping taps, cisterns or pipes

Don’t let the tap run: Brushing your teeth with the tap running can use up to a staggering 6 litres per minute. Brushing your teeth with the tap off will use a more modest 1 litre of water

Shower vs. Bath: The average bath uses 80 litres of water compared to an average shower using 49 litres in seven minutes. Switch your bath to a shower for a massive water saving

Less time: With the average shower using 7 litres of water per minute by turning your five minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to 7 litres of water per day!

Fully loaded: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machines are fully loaded. A modern washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water per cycle while a dishwasher uses 20 litres. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water but you will also reduce your energy bills

Don’t flush it all away: A third of all water used in the home is flushed down the toilet. Some larger cisterns can continue to work effectively with a smaller flush. Place a displacement device into the cistern (out of the way of moving parts) to save water

Don’t forget to collect: Rainwater is excellent for your garden. Collect it in a water butt from your gutters but always make sure to securely cover the large container for safety.