Kilkenny children to benefit from the Back to School Allowance

As many as 1,875 children across Kilkenny city and county are set to benefit from the Back to School Allowance, a supplement made available to some families to help meet the cost of getting school-going children back to school in late August, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, has revealed.

“My colleague the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, has announced the 2018/19 round of funding under the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, which will benefit 170,000 children.

“The Department of Social Protection estimates approximately 1,875 families in Kilkenny will benefit from the new round of funding, which will be paid the week ending Friday, 13th July.

“We all know the costs associated with going back to school in the autumn. The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is a means-tested once-off payment aimed at helping families with these costs to alleviate pressures at back to school time.

“As announced by Minister Doherty, this year the Government is providing €49.5 million for this important scheme, an increase of €2.1 million on the allocation for 2017.

“The Government is able to provide this increase thanks to our recovering economy, driven by increasing employment. This means more money to improve social services and social supports. Fine Gael is determined to use the benefits of our recovering economy to support those who need it most.”

The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is available to primary and secondary school students and is paid at a rate of €125 for children aged 4-11 and €250 for children aged 12 years and over.

Minister Phelan continued: “In order to qualify for the Allowance, the applicant must be in receipt of certain social welfare payments or be taking part in training, employment or adult education schemes, with total household income below a certain threshold.

“The vast majority of families who received this payment last year will receive it again this year without having to reapply. Only those who do not receive notification of an automated payment by early July, or those who want to make a first time application, will need to apply.

Everyone can check out their eligibility at www.welfare.ie/backtoschool.