Will high temperature record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887 be broken this week?

Temperatures are on the rise across Ireland and so are the liabilities at BoyleSports after punters piled in on the record books being rewritten before the summer is out.

Forecasters have predicted that record breaking temperatures will be within reach during the week ahead, with one Met Éireann report suggesting that thermometers could register figures in the low 30s. The record of 33.3°C was clocked at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

BoyleSports were forced to slash the odds to 8/1 on that record high being confined to history before the end of June after punters snapped up the 14/1 as they woke up to sweltering heat on Monday morning.

Some customers will be hoping that the sun shows a bit of patience as the record to be broken in July was also supported into 10/1 from 16/1 following a spike in the betting over the weekend.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We are facing a few hefty payouts if the upward trends continue and that’s why we’ve gone cold on odds of 14/1 which were clearly too generous for some. But we’re still seeing money coming in at 8/1 and I guess we’ll be the ones with red faces at the end of the week if the record books need updating.”

Ireland Weather Specials

3/1 June to beat Monthly Record Average temperature

8/1 June to record hottest day ever (previous record 33.3)

10/1 July to record hottest day ever