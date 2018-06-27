Cruinniú na nÓg a huge success in Kilkenny

Cruinniú na nÓg – the new national day of children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity on Saturday was a resounding success in Kilkenny.

With over 420 young people attending free events in the city and county, Kilkenny Library Service coordinated over 20 events with workshops held in library branches, Barnstorm Theatre and the National Design and Craft Gallery.

Over 75 people enjoyed Miriam Lambert’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears puppet show in Ferrybank Library and The Brickx Club’s Lego workshops in Graignamanagh Library got the creative juices flowing with exciting and imaginative themed challenges for children.

Thomastown Library hosted Lieneke from Hightree Woodcraft, who guided children in creating their own unique insect hotels, made of natural, locally sourced materials and learned all about natural environments for insects as they went along.

Parents described it as; “a very therapeutic experience.”

Barnstorm Youth Theatre delivered a very busy and fun-filled day of theatre workshops to performers of the future, ranging in age from 6 to 15 in The Barn Theatre, and the National Design and Craft Gallery held a Mini Craft Village for 150 children to try screen-printing and pottery making and much more in the Castle Yard.

Thrilled

“We are thrilled that so many children participated in events across the city and county and enjoyed Cruinniú na nÓg events on Saturday,” County Librarian, Josephine Coyne said.

“It is important that we provide access to a variety of creative and cultural opportunities for all children to nurture, inspire and develop their interest,” she said.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a wonderful initiative of the Creative Ireland’s Creative Youth Plan at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in partnership with RTÉ and Kilkenny’s local authorities.