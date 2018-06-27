Hugginstown principal retires after thirty years of teaching

A man of great learning who was dedicated to the school community was celebrated at a special function to mark his retirement on Friday.

Principal Mr Tom Duggan recently retired from St Brendan’s National School in Newmarket, Hugginstown and the community came out in force last Friday to mark the event.

Mr Duggan has spent the past 30 years teaching in St Brendan’s and will be greatly missed by staff and pupils.

The evening started with a celebratory Mass where pupils and members of the community took part to show their appreciation to Mr Duggan for his many years of service and dedication to the community. Afterwards there was refreshments and presentations in the community hall.

Presentations on the night were given by The Parents Association on behalf of present and past families who had attended the school down through the years, the Board of Management and teachers and young Conor Farrell on behalf of the under-11 school team which Mr Duggan trained and Carrickshock GAA club.

The evening ended with a match between the winning 1991 schools team which Mr Duggan trained and the current schools team. Mr Duggan officiated at this match, in which great craic was had by all.