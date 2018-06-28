Kilkenny temperature hit 29.4 Celsius yesterday

The temperature in kilkenny hit 29.4 degreesCelsius yesterday afternoon.

That's according to Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather (kilkennyweather.com) and it looks increasingly likely it will break 30 degrees today or tomorrow.

Top tips for keeping cool

It is best to avoid getting too hot in the first place. Stay tuned to the weather forecast.

Remember to think of those who may be more at risk from the effects of heat.

If you're planning to travel, check the forecast at your destination.

Learn how to keep cool and safe at home HSE guidance



Stay out of the heat

Keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm.

If you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen with both UVA and UVB protection.

Avoid extreme physical exertion. If you can’t avoid strenuous outdoor activity, like sport, DIY or gardening, keep it for cooler parts of the day, like early morning or evening.

Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes and a hat to shade face, neck and ears.

Wear wrap around sun glasses with UV protection.

Wear sun protection factor: factor 30 or over with a 4 or 5 Star UVA rating on any areas that cannot be covered by clothing and a hat.

Young children, especially babies, and the elderly are more susceptible to sun damage so be extra careful.



Cool yourself down

Drink plenty of cold drinks, and avoid excess alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks.

Eat cold foods, particularly salads and fruit with a high water content.

Take a cool shower, bath or body wash.

Sprinkle water over the skin or clothing, or keep a damp cloth on the back of your neck.