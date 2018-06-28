Summer Madness at Market Cross Shopping Centre, Kilkenny

Here is a date for your diary, Saturday, July 7. Why? Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny are holding a €2,000 “Summer Madness” shopping event from 12-4pm. Every shopper in the centre will have a chance to enter the hourly draw and claim a prize.

John Chatten centre manager said “this event is about giving something back to the shoppers in Kilkenny. We want to reward people who actually shop in our centre and give them a chance to win. It’s going to be a fantastic day and there will be lots of happy shoppers walking away with their prizes”.

Throughout the afternoon there will be €2,000 worth of vouchers and prizes given out in the centre. Once a shopper makes a purchase they will receive an entry form in the store. All they have to do is complete the form and enter it in the drum beside the DJ. The first draw will be at 1pm and the last at 4pm. Numerous winners will be drawn and they will have the chance to come take a lucky dip in our prize vault. In addition there will be a DJ and face painting for children.