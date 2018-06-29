BREAKING - Bennettsbridge hit again by water restrictions as heatwave takes its toll

Irish Water has been working since yesterday to install a new larger pump to serve the Bennettsbridge water supply scheme, once installed it is anticipated it will help to increase the level of water supplied to the water treatment plant.

However, last night the scheme was placed under restriction until this morning as water demand in the area continues to be high.

Irish Water said it will take a number of hours to establish if the new pump will help to meet increase the availability of water in the area.

Supply Restoration

Customers in the majority of the scheme should have water back this morning but it may take longer for the water supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the edge of the network once the water supply is turned back on.

This action is being taken to ensure that the maximum quantity of raw water from the source is available to supply the area.

The timing of this restriction is designed to minimise the impact particularly on dairy and other farmers in the area. Irish Water has been in touch with farming organisations and will give what practical support they can to farmers who are in need.