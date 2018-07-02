Warmest average June temperature in Kilkenny since 1957
'Temperatures like those in the Mediterranean'
Kilkenny experiences highest temperature since continuous records began
Kilkenny has experienced a record breaking month as temperatures soared to the highest mean June temperature in over 60 years, according to Niall Dollard of www.kilkennyweather.com.
The temperature peaked at 30.3C on June 28, the hottest day since August 2, 1995.
It was also the driest month since 1975.
What a week to end a fabulous month. The max temperatures each day were more like what you'd see in the Med : Mon 28, Tue 29, Wed 29, Thu 30, Fri 29, Sat 28, Sun 27. The month overall was warmest on record and driest since 1975. pic.twitter.com/peh9gsHbfu— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) July 2, 2018
