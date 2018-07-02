Warmest average June temperature in Kilkenny since 1957

'Temperatures like those in the Mediterranean'

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

Kilkenny has experienced a record breaking month as temperatures soared to the highest mean June temperature in over 60 years, according to Niall Dollard of www.kilkennyweather.com. 

The temperature peaked at 30.3C on June 28, the hottest day since August 2, 1995. 

It was also the driest month since 1975. 