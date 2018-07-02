Freshford and Kilkenny visit for minister in charge of flood prevention

Chairman of Castlecomer Municipal Area, Cllr Michael McCarthy, met with Minister Kevin "Boxer" Moran in Leinster House on Wednesday last to discuss the issue of flooding. The deliberations which lasted 35 minutes was very positive, Cllr McCarthy intimated.

The Freshford public representaive expressed his delight at the CFRAM proposals for the inclusion of the Nuenna River in Freshford.

He also outlined his concern that its tributary the Tifiecna was not included in the proposal despite it leading to the flooding issues on the Johnstown Road.

He informed Minister Moran that the 11 houses on the Johnstown Road face the direct possibility of being flooded every time we have heavy down pours. This has already occurred three times this year.

Minister Moran and Cllr McCarthy then discussed possible solutions, and Minister Moran gave a commitment to visit Freshford in the coming week and access the issue for himself.

The Cllr thanked the Minister for his warm and courteous welcome, and his assurances with regard to Freshford.