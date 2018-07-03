Suspended prison sentence for rural burglaries in South Kilkenny

A woman who admitted burgling two houses in South Kilkenny was handed down an 18-month sentence at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Brigid Connors, 12 Drumcarin Avenue, Tallaght admitted the offences which took place at locations in Glenmore and Thomastown on July 5, 2015.

In the first burglary at the home of an elderly couple in Glenmore jewellery and cash was stolen and the defendant ran off after they were disturbed by the occupant. A victim impact statement was read out in court which said that prior to the burglary the couple had lived happily in their home for 47 years and now the burglary had changed the way they live.

"As an elderly couple we love our home and have lived here for 47 years and felt comfortable and safe there. It was always a place of welcome," the impact statement read.

The statement outlined how the house was now 'barricaded with extra locks' and how the burglary had changed the way the victims live their lives forever.

The second burglary took place at an address at Ladywell Street in Thomastown.

On the date in question the defendant entered the house at 3.20pm and ransacked the house and pulled out drawers.

The occupant of the house was in an upstairs bedroom watching a Cork versus Kerry match on the television when a neighbour called and said there was a break in.

On July 9, 2015 the defendant was arrested and admitted both burglaries and refused to state the names of the other two women in the car. The defendant was on bail at the time of the offences.

The court heard that the defendant 'had come down the motorway from Tallaght'.

to visit her grandmother in New Ross and she told gardai that she was not related to the other two women in the car.

The defendant has 61 previous convictions, including convictions for burglary, theft and road traffic offences.

The court heard that the defendant had previously been handed down an 18-month sentence for similar type offences carried out in a neighbouring county on the same date.

The defendant apologised for her actions and the court heard that at the time the defendant 'was not in a good place' and had 'difficulty with drugs and alcohol' and is now drug free.

Judge Patrick Meighan imposed a three year sentence which he suspended for three years on condition that she undertake all courses as directed by the Probation Services. He described reports handed into the court as 'impressive'.

"She has made steady progress and is now drug and alcohol free. I hope she has turned a corner," he added.