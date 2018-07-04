High-temperature warning for Kilkenny between 2pm and 7pm today

Kilkenny has been included on a brand new weather warning issued by Met Éireann.

The Status Yellow High-Temperature warning was issued on Tuesday and covers Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

High Temperature Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

Valid: Wednesday 2pm to 7pmhttps://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/QDnIaD4csw

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 3, 2018

Highest temperatures on Wednesday in these counties are expected to reach 27 or 28 degrees. The temperatures will stay up around the mid-20s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The new warning is valid from Wednesday, July 4 at 2pm until 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Indications suggest that the warm spell will continue into next week.