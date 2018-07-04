Be part of the Adventure with Boland Peugeot’s 182 Open Week

On Monday next, Boland Peugeot Carlow are kicking off their 182 Open week and to celebrate they have an adventurous prize up for grabs!

Between the 9th and the 14th of July, visitors to the Boland Peugeot Showroom can avail of finance from 0%, either scrappage up to €4,000 or a deposit contribution of up to €1,000, plus free equipment upgrades on a number of models and a 5-year extended warranty offered across the entire range.

But that's not all! Those who take one of the 3 SUV models in the Peugeot range for a test drive during the open week will be entered into a draw to win the ultimate family adventure weekend away in the 4-star Delphi Resort, Co. Galway and provided with a complimentary Peugeot 3008 SUV for the duration of the trip.

This stay at Delphi includes 2 nights in the hotel for 2 Adults + 2 Children, breakfast each morning for the whole family, 4 adventure activities per person, one 3-course evening meal in the 814 Restaurant plus a

complimentary hour in the Spa's Thermal Suite for the Adults.

Speaking about the event, Oliver Brannock, Boland Carlow Sales Manager said: “This is a first for Boland Peugeot so we’re really excited about this one! Our Peugeot SUVs have been made for exploring so that’s why we’re sending one lucky family away with the SUV to explore the Wild Atlantic Way!

Peugeot has come up with a great set of offers for the 182 period, themed with a multi award-

winning range of cars that speak for themselves, the Peugeot brand has never been stronger.

We'd encourage anyone dabbling in the idea of changing their car in the coming months to stop by and

test drive a Peugeot. Anyone who may be interested can pop in during the open week at any time or they can book a test drive appointment on our website or call us on 059 918 3351 to find out more”