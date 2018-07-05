Kilkenny jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?
Here are some top picks for job vacancies
This week’s Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section
Dunmore The Fitout Company are looking for two apprentice cabinet makers. Candidates should at least have completed second level education.
Burren Amber have four positions available: A duty manager, a food & beverage manager, a sous chef and a senior chef de parties.
Camphill Community Jerpoint wish to recruit a social care worker. Applicants should have one-year post qualification experience of working with adults with intellectual disability.
Dalton House Day Care Centre need a cleaner. Candidates must be in receipt of social welfare payments.
PowerScreen Ireland are looking for a group financial controller. A minimum of two years’ post qualification experience (CIMS, ACCA, chartered etc.) is necessary.
Muiríosa Foundation want a support worker. Relevant training will be provided.
Matt the Millers require a full time experienced chef and part time experienced bar staff and waiting staff.
Loreto Secondary School need a part time secretary. IT proficiency is essential.
For more information and contact details about all these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Kilkenny People.
