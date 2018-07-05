Kilkenny jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?

This week’s Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Here are some top picks for job vacancies:

Dunmore The Fitout Company are looking for two apprentice cabinet makers. Candidates should at least have completed second level education.

Burren Amber have four positions available: A duty manager, a food & beverage manager, a sous chef and a senior chef de parties.

Camphill Community Jerpoint wish to recruit a social care worker. Applicants should have one-year post qualification experience of working with adults with intellectual disability.

Dalton House Day Care Centre need a cleaner. Candidates must be in receipt of social welfare payments.

PowerScreen Ireland are looking for a group financial controller. A minimum of two years’ post qualification experience (CIMS, ACCA, chartered etc.) is necessary.

Muiríosa Foundation want a support worker. Relevant training will be provided.

Matt the Millers require a full time experienced chef and part time experienced bar staff and waiting staff.

Loreto Secondary School need a part time secretary. IT proficiency is essential.

For more information and contact details about all these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Kilkenny People.