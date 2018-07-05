Kilkenny anglers asked to stop fishing on Nore, Barrow and Suir rivers

Inland Fisheries Ireland is appealing to anglers and fishery managers to voluntarily cease salmon angling on catch and release rivers, the Nore, Suir and Barrow with immediate effect due to high water temperatures and the current drought conditions. The agency also advises for conservation purposes on open rivers, anglers should cease angling once their daily bag limit is reached.

With regard to keep nets on coarse fisheries, the agency advises that this practise should be suspended at this time.

Inland Fisheries Ireland will monitor the situation and issue updates as appropriate. Should the current weather conditions continue, Inland Fisheries Ireland may consider the introduction of emergency conservation legislation.