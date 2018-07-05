A Kilkenny Gaelic 4 Mothers team remembers a fallen team mate - Eilís O’Rourke

Erin’s Own Gaelic 4 Mothers held their third Annual Tournament in memory of their dear friend Eilís O’Rourke recently.

Eilís epitomised the ethos that Gaelic4Mothers tries to promote, which is Fun and a Social pastime for women from all walks of life.

Eilís must have had a word with the man above as we were truly blessed with the weather. The day began with a parade around the pitch to the sound of the Artane Boys Band followed by our National Anthem, you could feel a great sense of anticipation as the games were about to begin. Pink balloons were released into the clear blue sky in memory of Eilís and her favourite colour.

Two shields were up for grabs, one for U16’s and the other for G4M.

Under-16 teams travelled from Castledermot, Dunamaggin and Muckalee to play our own Under-16 Girls. All teams displayed great football on the day, the Final was Muckalee V Erin’s Own with our neighbours coming out on top to claim the shield. G4M teams travelled from Conahy, Piltown, Dunamaggin and Tullaroan to play against Erins Own. Tullaroan and Dunamaggin met in the final with Tullaroan finding victory on the day to win the shield.

BBQ and refreshments were served after the games and presentations made to the participating teams.

It truly was a great day, this event is getting bigger and better each year, it’s a great community event for all the family and will continue to grow with your continued support. This year our chosen charity was S.E.R.T South Eastern Radiotherapy Transport which is a voluntary service that brings cancer patients to and from their treatment if they have no transport.

A special thank you to everyone who helped out on the day from David, Eoin, Lisa and Darragh. Thanks to our great referees, Séan, Seamie, Anna and Gráinne, sound technician John, stewards, chefs, catering committee, photographer, food sponsors, first aid and sport Physios, team coaches and mentors and of course our great players without them our event would not be possible and also for the support we get from Local and surrounding GAA communities.

Looking forward to next year already!