KILKENNY - Intoxicating move by Carmel Nolan to Ballykeefe distillery

Kilkenny native Carmel Nolan has been appointed as Director of Sales and Marketing at Ballykeefe Distillery.

She moves from the Kilkenny Civic Trust where she oversaw the marketing of the Medieval Mile Museum and Butler House,

When this highly sought after executive was asked why she was making the move to Kilkenny’s first and only whiskey distillery in 200 years, Carmel told the Kilkenny People of three factors,

Her love of Kilkenny, her farming background and the very special story and vision that the Ging family have created with Ballykeefe.

She went on to say “It’s exciting, this is a special place with huge potential, what they have achieved in six months is amazing,

“I could not resist being part of something that will be so good for Kilkenny and so good for the Irish Whiskey brand abroad”.

Authenticity is a key for her, in choosing where to work.

“This place is the real deal, it is the only family farm whiskey distillery in the country and as well as being super premium on quality, it has made sustainability and protection of the environment top priorities,” she said.

“Little wonder it is already the place Bord Bia bring their VIP international visitors to showcase the best of traditional Irish Whiskey production,” she added.

Carmel also pointed to some impressive successes that she is anxious to build on in her new role.

She highlighted that tours of the distillery are rated number one attraction in Kilkenny and number one for Irish Distilleries and in the top 10 of all attractions in Ireland.

“Ballykeefe is off to a flying start” she said.

“People love the up-close and personal tour experience where they get to see, smell and taste the spirits in the different steps of production,” she said.

She also pointed to the rave reviews of Ballykeefe’s trio of award winning spirits, Gin, Vodka and Poitin and how excited she is about the upcoming launch of three new limited edition products which she is sure will be a big hit for the Christmas market.