KILKENNY - Graignamanagh glamping on the Quay planning application

Graignamanagh might be about to get another tourism boost. A planning application for a camping/'glamping' operation at the The Quay in the town by The River Barrow has been received by Kilkenny County Council.

Jessica Teehan has applied for six bell type tents on a small raised deck, a shelter structure to provide communal picnic area and a shelter for food caravan, as well as a small store-room and car parking on site as well as temporary carpark on adjacent site. The existing roadside piers and gate that appear on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) are to be retained.