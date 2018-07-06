Suspect appears in court in connection with theft at Kilkenny Retail Park
A man has appeared in court in connection with the theft of €1,700 worth of electrical items.
The suspect entered a retail premises at Kilkenny Retail Park on July 4 and staff recognised him as having having been in the premises and acting suspiciously the previous Friday when approximately €1,700 of goods were stolen.
Gardaí arrested the suspect and he has since appeared in court in connection with the theft.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on