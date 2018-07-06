Kilkenny hospital 'apologise unreservedly' for diabetes blunder

The Management of St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny apologise unreservedly to all parents who received letters in relation to cuts to our services for paediatric diabetes. These letters were sent without sign off from hospital management. We acknowledge this has caused great worry for parents and we regret this greatly.

There will be no changes to this service. There has been an increase in the numbers of patients using our diabetes service and as a result, a submission has been made for extra funding in the estimates for 2019.

Hospital Management have spoken with staff and agreed that if there are to be any changes to our services, parents and families will be consulted in advance and informed by hospital management of any changes which may occur.