Brave Kilkenny toddler gets help from Limerick village where his father grew up

A brave, young Kilkenny boy with a rare health condition has benefited from the generosity of his father's home place.

Five-year-old Michael Butler lives in Kilkenny with his parents, Lorraine (Devane) and Ned who is from Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

He has a rare neurotransmitter disorder. To support the Butlers, Sinead Ryan in the Limerick village and her committee raised over €10,000 for Michael. Sinead, her partner John and Ned grew up together in Pallasgreen. Sinead organised a rodeo night in the Red Deer and a Rearcross Carriage Driving Club.

“Michael is only five. I have a little boy who is four. I follow Michael’s story on Facebook and it breaks my heart to see it. Everyday life can be hard when you’re raising a family but when you have a child with such an illness it is a lot more challenging. They are incredible parents,” said Sinead.





Twenty teams of three took part in the rodeo with Rubber Jockeys triumphing. The main sponsor was Bernard Keogh, of Furniture Man, who gave €1,000. Crowds were out again on Sunday for the carriage run.

“The people of Pallasgreen - oh my God - they come out in force to support Michael and the local villages too,” said Sinead. They are taking bids on signed Munster and Kilkenny jerseys on their rodeo night for Michael Butler Facebook page