Kilkenny just had fifteen days of temperatures over 25C

With the temperature well over 25C in Kilkenny yesterday, this marked the 15th day in a row with a maximum temperature of 25C, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

The forecast for this week could see that streak come to an end, Met Éireann is predicting highs of 22C today and 21C tomorrow.

It has been a record-breaking month for Kilkenny from a weather perspective, on July 4, Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather said: