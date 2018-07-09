Kilkenny just had fifteen days of temperatures over 25C
Record-breaking month
How long more will the heatwave last?
With the temperature well over 25C in Kilkenny yesterday, this marked the 15th day in a row with a maximum temperature of 25C, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.
The forecast for this week could see that streak come to an end, Met Éireann is predicting highs of 22C today and 21C tomorrow.
With the temperature well over 25 C in Kilkenny again today, this marks the 15th day in a row with a maximum temperature of 25 or more.— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) July 8, 2018
It has been a record-breaking month for Kilkenny from a weather perspective, on July 4, Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather said:
It has gone over 25 C again today. That makes it a run of 11 consecutive days in Kilkenny. Back in the heatwave of July 2013, we had a run of 9 days at or above 25 C.— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) July 4, 2018
