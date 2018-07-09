Kilkenny just had fifteen days of temperatures over 25C

Record-breaking month

Darren Hassett

How long more will the heatwave last?

With the temperature well over 25C in Kilkenny yesterday, this marked the 15th day in a row with a maximum temperature of 25C, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

The forecast for this week could see that streak come to an end, Met Éireann is predicting highs of 22C today and 21C tomorrow. 

