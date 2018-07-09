Kilkenny World War 1 Unveiling on Sunday

The Kilkenny World War 1 memorial will be unveiled on Sunday at 1.50pm.

Years of hard work and research will come to fruition when the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan unveils the monument next to the Peace Park on John’s Quay, by the River Nore.

Assembly is from 1 pm with entertainment by St Patrick’s Brass and Reed band and the Unity Singers.

Afterwards, Minister Flanagan will address the crowd.

Ambassadors from the Allied Nations of WWI and Germany will lay wreaths in honour to the 827 men and women on the memorial.

The Defence Forces army will take part and flag bearers will add great colour to the ceremony.

People are advised to come early as seating is limited. Free parking in County Hall. To add to the event we have arranged the following events: The Military Museum in James Stephens Barracks will be open on Saturday from 2 to 6pm.

Play

A 50 minute play will take place in The Hole in The Wall High street, Kilkenny on Saturday at 7.30pm.

It is called; ‘Who Will Separate Us’ - A true story of the women and men of Naas during ‘this Great War’. It has received rave reviews and seating is limited so get there early.