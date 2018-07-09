Planned development in South Kilkenny set to create 200 jobs

A decision by the planning body, An Bord Pleanala, is expected over the coming days, which will allow permission for a significant development in Mullinavat in South Kilkenny.

It is understood that a third party who had lodged an objection to the planned development have withdrawn their opposition paving the way for the project to go ahead.

The first phase of the development involves a large service station and associated works at Garrandarragh, Mullinavat.

There are also plans for a nursing home, units for independent living and a medical centre as part of the development.

Work on the service station, which will create jobs locally, is expected to start over the coming weeks. The remainder of the jobs will be created as the development progresses.

Deputy John McGuinness welcomed the boost to the local economy.

“The first phase of the development will be the construction of an service station and the next stage of the development will include a medical centre and nursing home.

“I am delighted about this job creation - it is a sign that the development of business is now moving throughout the country. The construction of the service station is expected to take between three to four months,” said Deputy McGuinness.