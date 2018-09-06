SPONSORED CONTENT
Artic driver required for Glen Mills
Glen Mills Transport Co. Ltd are currently recruiting an Artic Driver to operate from their base in Waterford.
Applicants should possess the following:
*A full valid driving (CE) License
*A valid CPC Card
*A Digital Tachograph Card
This is a Full Time Position
Good rates of pay plus Company Pension plan available if desired
Please apply in writing to
Glen Mills Transport,
Millbanks,
New Ross P.O.
Co. Kilkenny
Or email: info@glenmillstransport.com
Or phone 086 6033586
