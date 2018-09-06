SPONSORED CONTENT

Artic driver required for Glen Mills

Artic driver wanted

Glen Mills Transport Co. Ltd are currently recruiting an Artic Driver to operate from their base in Waterford.


Applicants should possess the following:


*A full valid driving (CE) License
*A valid CPC Card
*A Digital Tachograph Card


This is a Full Time Position


Good rates of pay plus Company Pension plan available if desired


Please apply in writing to 


Glen Mills Transport, 
Millbanks, 
New Ross P.O. 
Co. Kilkenny


Or email: info@glenmillstransport.com
Or phone 086 6033586