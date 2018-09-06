Artic driver required for Glen Mills



Glen Mills Transport Co. Ltd are currently recruiting an Artic Driver to operate from their base in Waterford.



Applicants should possess the following:



*A full valid driving (CE) License

*A valid CPC Card

*A Digital Tachograph Card



This is a Full Time Position



Good rates of pay plus Company Pension plan available if desired



Please apply in writing to



Glen Mills Transport,

Millbanks,

New Ross P.O.

Co. Kilkenny



Or email: info@glenmillstransport.com

Or phone 086 6033586





