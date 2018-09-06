Community-based health initiatives in Kilkenny as Ormonde College teams up with KRSP

A new partnership has been formed between Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership and Ormonde College of Further Education to provide Ormonde College students with experiences in community-based health initiatives in Kilkenny.

The partnership will see students working closely with KRSP Development Officers to deliver programmes to older adults, people with disabilities and also children and school-based programmes. They will help in providing people from all communities and backgrounds with opportunities to engage in adapted exercise classes, physical literacy programmes, and community walking.

There is also potential for students to work in sports development programmes with some of the National Governing Bodies of Sport based in Kilkenny.

Nicola Keeshan, Co-ordinator with KRSP, says the partnership will provide great opportunities across a wide range of initiatives for students but will also allow students to connect with organisations that are currently working across Kilkenny in sport and public health.